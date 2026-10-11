Barcelona head into their second Champions League outing on Tuesday, travelling to Turkey as heavy favourites against Galatasaray.

Their European campaign opened with a 5-1 thumping of Dutch side Feyenoord.

According to the newspaper Sport, German coach Hansi Flick has warned his Catalan players against complacency against the Turkish side.

Inside the club's corridors and in front of the cameras, Flick has hammered home the same point: the trip to Galatasaray is a hugely important stage in the fixture list.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

He rates the opposition highly. Flick believes Galatasaray possess a top-class squad full of players who perform at high levels on the international stage, chief among them Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.

Barcelona's coaching staff view the Galatasaray fixture as one of the toughest away days of the league phase, every bit as difficult as the trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Then there's the crowd. Speaking after the Getafe match, Flick told his players exactly what to expect, describing it as the most fiery and the noisiest stadium in all of Europe.

His squad know all about pressure, having gone to the San Siro for a semi-final against Inter Milan. But the message delivered to the dressing room warns that they will face an extremely hostile atmosphere, perhaps the most intense they have ever experienced inside a football stadium.

Flick wants total concentration. Nothing less will bring three points back from Istanbul.