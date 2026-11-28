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The four goals Barcelona put past Azerbaijani side Sabah were not enough to leave Hansi Flick fully satisfied. Even on a European night that ended in a resounding win, the German coach found himself facing the problem that has followed him since he took his place in the Catalan side's dugout: an inability to keep a clean sheet.

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Flick's irritation was plain to see in Baku. Barcelona were 4-0 up against Sabah in the Champions League when they conceded, and the game finished 4-1.

His reaction was anything but ordinary. He took off his winter coat and threw it onto the bench, a clear sign of how much the goal annoyed him, even with a comfortable win all but secured.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", what happened in Baku points to one of the issues that trouble Flick most. Conceding has become a recurring habit Barcelona can't shake off, even when they dominate and win comfortably.

Shocking statistic haunts Flick in his third season

The numbers lay bare Barcelona's defensive struggles. They have kept a clean sheet in only 5 of their 18 competitive matches in the 2026-2027 season, a rate that worries the coaching staff given the club's ambition to compete for every trophy.

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More striking still, three of those five clean sheets came in the first four rounds of LaLiga, against Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia.

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Then the picture changed. From the fifth match, against Feyenoord, up to the Sabah game, Barcelona have shut out their opponents only twice, against Getafe and Aston Villa.

Every other opponent has scored against them, even in matches Barcelona won heavily, and in those they lost by a clear margin, as happened against Alaves.

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90 matches out of 135: the defence gives Flick no security

Nor is the problem confined to this season. It stretches across Flick's entire spell in charge at Barcelona. Since he arrived in the summer of 2024, his team have played 135 competitive matches and conceded at least once in 90 of them.

According to the statistics published by "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in almost two-thirds of their matches. That points to a defensive flaw the German coach has yet to fix for good.

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Those matches break down as 39 in his first season, 2024-2025, and 38 in his second, 2025-2026. The pattern has continued this term, with Barcelona conceding in 13 of 18 matches.

The number of matches is not the only problem

The figures look worrying, but Barcelona don't necessarily concede lots of goals in each match. The real issue is how often they concede, even when opponents create little danger and rarely threaten their goal.

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In Flick's first season in charge, Barcelona conceded 72 goals. That fell to 63 in his second. Even so, those 72 goals represent the club's worst defensive record for at least 18 years, according to the Spanish newspaper.

So Flick's problem is no longer just about individual errors or the details of a particular match. It runs through every season he has spent with the Catalan side. Barcelona keep producing strong attacking performances and winning matches, but clean sheets remain a challenge the German coach has yet to find a reliable answer to.