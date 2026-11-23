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Hansi Flick has taken a surprise decision regarding Lamine Yamal ahead of Barcelona's upcoming clash with Baku, in an unexpected move.

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Barcelona have kept Lamine Yamal in Spain rather than take him to Azerbaijan for the upcoming clash with Baku, a clear sign of how seriously they're taking the protection of their stars. Club and player agreed he needed a period of rest to recover his physical sharpness after weeks of relentless pressure from a congested fixture schedule.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that the Barcelona management and the player reached the decision by mutual agreement. It's part of the coaching staff's plan under Hansi Flick to manage physical workloads and stop the young winger suffering fatigue from back-to-back matches and short recovery periods between fixtures.

According to the paper, the physical exertion that has built up over recent weeks, along with the low temperatures expected in Azerbaijan, persuaded the coaching staff to tread carefully. Yamal is one of the key figures the team rely on across all competitions.

"Sport" spotted Lamine Yamal at the "Joan Gamper" festival at Barcelona's sports city this morning. He didn't stay long. He left less than ten minutes after arriving, just as the club were preparing for the team's trip to Azerbaijan.

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None of this points to any decline in Yamal's commitment to Barcelona. The joint agreement simply gives him the chance to catch his breath after a run of closely spaced matches, roughly one game every three days, a rate that limits players' chances of fully recovering their energy.