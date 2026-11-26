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Barcelona's German coach Hansi Flick continues to add to his achievements and cement his place among the elite coaches in world football.

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The German coach is enjoying another strong start in his third season at Barcelona, and he guided his side past Azerbaijani outfit Sabah. It was a tricky assignment. The Catalan club had never travelled further for a Champions League away game.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the big win in Baku took Flick to 150 Champions League goals in just 49 matches.

That's a quicker route than Pep Guardiola's. One of the greatest coaches in the game's history, he needed 65 matches to reach the same mark.

Opta point out that both men built their tallies across spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

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Flick oversaw 18 Champions League games with the Bavarians, and his players scored 57 goals.

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At Barcelona, he has taken charge of 31 so far. The four goals against Sabah lifted the team's total to 93.

Guardiola's Barcelona scored 116 goals across his 49 Champions League matches at the club. He then needed another 16 games with Bayern Munich, where his players added 35 more.

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He brought up 150 against Roma on 5 November 2014.