Flick refuses to wait: Barcelona chase a defender from La Liga

Barcelona look set to move aggressively in the winter transfer market as they hunt for a fix to the problem troubling their coaching staff. Strengthening the back line has become a clear priority for Hansi Flick, who has no objection to seizing any opportunity to reinforce the defence.

Flick confirmed as much recently in a press conference, revealing the club's management would monitor the market for options capable of improving the defensive system. The growing conviction inside the club is that the back line is one of the squad's most glaring weak points.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Catalan club in recent weeks, most notably Argentine Lisandro Martínez. The Manchester United defender's future at Old Trafford is shrouded in doubt, and he could well depart soon.

Another name still holds Barcelona's interest, according to French website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Marca". That man is Brazilian Natan, the Real Betis defender, whose consistently impressive displays have made him one of the standout defenders in the Spanish league.

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The newspaper explained that Barcelona have not given up on the 25-year-old, who featured among their targets last summer and remains highly regarded in the corridors of the Catalan club.

Natan is tied to Real Betis until 2030 after joining them from Napoli, which could complicate any deal. That's especially true given expectations that the player will receive tempting offers in the coming months.

Barcelona, then, seem to have several options to reinforce their defence. But one question remains: can Flick convince the management to seal a new defensive deal in the winter window?