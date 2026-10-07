Flick receives good news before La Liga return: Raphinha remains absent

Hansi Flick has been handed a boost ahead of Barcelona's clash with Getafe. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia returned to collective training on Wednesday, recovering from the injury that ruled him out against Sevilla.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Garcia joined the rest of his team-mates for Wednesday's session, trimming the Catalan side's injury list a little further.

The goalkeeper hurt his right knee during the clash with Racing on 16 September, making a wrong movement in the first half that forced him off at the break.

His injury was not serious. Even so, it kept him out of the Racing second half and the trip to Sevilla at the "Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan", and Luis de la Fuente left him out of the Spain squad too.

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Garcia is Flick's first-choice goalkeeper, and his return to collective training points towards a possible start when La Liga resumes against Getafe on Saturday, with the game hosted at the "Spotify Camp Nou".

Raphinha remains absent

Raphinha, by contrast, has yet to rejoin collective training. The Brazilian came back early from international duty with an injury to the back of his right thigh.

Frenkie de Jong returned to collective training on Tuesday after recovering from a knee injury that had kept him off the pitch since August, and he worked with the group again today, though only for part of the session.

Roony and Andreas Christensen also remain on Barcelona's injury list.

Return of the internationals

Several international players were back for today's session too. Jules Koundé, João Cancelo, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart and Hamza Abdelkarim all trained under Flick.

The rest of the players who featured for their countries, among them the Spain internationals and Livaković, are expected to join training on Thursday.

Reserve-team player Iker Rodríguez also took part with the first team.