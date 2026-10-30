Hansi Flick is running out of room to manoeuvre. The recent defeats have set off alarm bells inside Barcelona and reopened a string of questions about the team's performance, its defensive balance and its ability to compete in the big matches. The loss to Paris Saint-Germain and then the fall against Real Madrid were no passing stumbles. They laid bare problems that demand swift intervention from the German coach before things escalate.

Now Flick faces a genuine test to prove he can steer Barcelona back on track, through a series of technical and tactical decisions that could define the team's season. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, this phase cannot tolerate overreaction or surrender to pressure. It needs practical action to fix the mistakes and restore confidence.

Three matches lie ahead, against Deportivo Alavés, Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid, and they give the German coach a crucial chance to reshuffle his cards, correct the course and prove that Barcelona can still compete with the strongest teams. The moment calls for clear decisions, and perhaps telling changes to the lineup and the style of play.

Flick's time has come. Explaining the reasons for the decline is no longer enough. He must deliver concrete solutions on the pitch.

The defence: the first problem troubling Flick

Top of the list sits the defensive system, which Flick must fix quickly. Barcelona have lost a great deal of their cohesion, and conceding goals time and again has become one of the team's most pressing worries.

This is not about abandoning the attacking philosophy the German coach has leaned on, the one that brought important successes. It is about rediscovering the lost balance between the high press and defensive security. Barcelona need to sense the right time to press the opponent, and the moment to drop back and close the spaces, instead of surging forward and leaving the back line exposed.

Attacking courage does not mean recklessness. A high defensive line should not become a weakness that opponents exploit with ease. The big matches, especially two-legged ties, cannot tolerate repeated mistakes, and a single slip may be enough to flip the entire course of the tie.

Repairing the defensive system amid an injury crisis

Injuries have made Flick's task harder still. They have cut directly into his defensive options, and he must now find a stable combination from what he has, spreading the roles in a way that reduces fatigue and spares the team further setbacks.

Some returns are drawing near, among them Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Eric García and Espart, which will give the German coach more scope to reorganise his back line, weigh up the alternatives and hand a chance to players waiting to prove themselves.

But the priority is not a defensive lineup that looks perfect on paper. It is building a collective system capable of protecting the goal and dealing effectively with the opponents' attacking transitions.

Defence does not rest only on the defenders and the goalkeeper. It begins with the movements of the midfielders and forwards, and how well they press, win back the ball and keep the opponent out of the dangerous areas.

The midfield dilemma: who deserves to lead Barcelona?

The midfield is another file Flick must settle. Barcelona have a group of players offering different technical qualities and giving the coach plenty of options, but the real challenge lies in picking the right combination for each match.

His list of options runs through Rodri, Pedri, Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi. These are names with varied capabilities that could hand the team numerous solutions, provided they are deployed correctly according to the opponent and the demands of the fixture.

Pedri can control the rhythm of play and supply creative solutions thanks to his vision, while Rodri brings experience and the ability to organise possession and dominate the midfield.

De Jong, meanwhile, stands out for his ability to beat the press and build attacks from the back. Bernal offers balance and tactical calm, and Gavi gives the team energy, drive and fighting spirit.

From there, Flick must define the roles clearly and choose the lineup that strikes the balance between possession, pressing and defensive cover, rather than leaning on the big names without weighing how well they suit each encounter.

Rotation: a necessity to avoid draining the players

Expect some changes to Barcelona's lineup across the coming matches, especially as the Alavés encounter differs in its demands from the Aston Villa fixture, while the Atlético Madrid match imposes entirely different tactical and physical calculations.

Playing minutes will need careful management from Flick, who cannot drain his key men, not with the fixture congestion and the physical problems the team have suffered of late.

Alavés looks a suitable chance to restore confidence and claim a positive result, without compromising balance and competitive edge. The Aston Villa match is a real test of the team's ability to respond against a strong opponent, and to cope with pressures outside Spain.

Atlético Madrid, by contrast, will be a trickier examination. It will reveal how far Flick has succeeded in restoring cohesion, reviving the tactical identity and imposing his style against an opponent skilled at exploiting spaces and mistakes.

Rotation does not necessarily mean weakening the first-choice lineup or sacrificing quality. It is a way of keeping the players sharp and making every man feel his importance within the project.

On that front, Flick's choices should rest on three fundamental criteria: physical readiness, technical merit, and how well a player fits the demands of each match.

Restoring confidence: the psychological challenge facing Flick

Tactical and technical solutions matter, but restoring morale is a challenge no less daunting for the German coach.

Back-to-back defeats against opponents of the calibre of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid leave clear scars, and may let doubt creep into the players' minds, especially when the same mistakes keep recurring in the big matches.

Barcelona need to rebuild belief in their own abilities, and to play with a strong character so that every mistake does not turn into a threat or a reason to lose focus.

This is where Flick comes in. He must instil calm inside the dressing room while demanding that the players shoulder responsibility and hold on to collective work, away from individual calculations or the hunt for scapegoats.

A return to the familiar level will not come from talking about the mistakes. It comes through daily work, solidarity on the pitch and the victories that hand confidence back to the group.

So the next three matches shape up as a pivotal stop in Barcelona's season, not only for the weight of their results, but because they will reveal how far Hansi Flick can address the problems that surfaced so clearly in recent weeks.

The team need to cut out the defensive errors, impose control over the midfield and sharpen their handling of attacking transitions, while rediscovering the fighting spirit and character that defined Barcelona at their best.

Real adjustments are expected of the German coach, to the style of play and the distribution of roles, along with coaxing some players back to their best and tapping the depth of the squad instead of loading more onto the key men.

The time for merely explaining the defeats is over. The search for practical solutions that return Barcelona to their competitive standing has begun. This is Flick's moment: either he corrects the course and restores Barcelona's character, or the recent defeats become the start of a crisis far greater than expected.