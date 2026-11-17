Share Follow GOAL on Google

In a move confirming that Barcelona have begun to reap the rewards of a policy of patience with young talent, the Catalan club have reached a verbal agreement with right-back Brian Farinas to extend his contract until June 2031. It is a clear reward for a player who waited quietly for his chance, seized it when it came, and impressed coach Hansi Flick with his performances and his daily work.

Advertisement

Farinas has been a first-team regular since August, and sporting director Deco was keen to tie him down beyond 2028, when his current Barcelona contract had been due to expire, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

The extension isn't expected to put much strain on the club's salary cap. It's a reward for the player's development, and the board's message is clear: work hard, be patient, and your chance will come at Camp Nou.

The right-back from Benicarló waited a long time for his opportunity. When it came, he grabbed it. He only made his first-team debut three weeks ago, with Jules Koundé, Eric García and Xavi Espart all sidelined through injury, which opened the door for him at right-back.

Flick had already discussed that position with him during pre-season. The German was preparing him for the role, watching him closely in training before handing him a proper chance in competitive matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since his debut, Farinas has played 136 minutes in La Liga across two matches: the full 90 against Alavés and the first half against Atlético Madrid. He added 82 minutes in the Champions League against Aston Villa, and his strong display there drew praise from all quarters.

Related Topics

Next matches BAR LaLiga 08:00 VIL

Minutes alone don't explain Barcelona's faith in him, though. Sources close to the club say he has won Flick over day by day.

Flick liked his technical and tactical ability from the outset, and he particularly values the way the player waited for his chance: with perseverance, patience and good judgement.

Advertisement

That last quality matters enormously to Flick, who believes players must know how to wait for their opportunity and be ready when it arrives.

Farinas did exactly that. He answered when the team needed him, and Barcelona now want to reward that progress with a contract until 2031.

Advertisement

Many inside the club see him as the model La Masia academy player. He doesn't complain about sitting on the bench or push for a move at the first opportunity. He works in silence, trusting that his efforts will eventually be recognised.

It comes at a sensitive time for Barcelona, who keep losing defenders to injury and are looking for solutions from within rather than splashing out in the transfer market.

Advertisement

Renewing Farinas's deal secures one of the most promising young talents at right-back and gives Flick a strong extra option for the big matches, in La Liga and the Champions League alike.

Can Farinas keep up his rapid development and nail down a regular starting place, even once the injured players return? Or is this renewal just the opening chapter of a bigger success story in the years to come?