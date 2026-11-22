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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has explained his decision to deploy Frenkie de Jong at centre-back and Eric García at right-back for Sunday's match against Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

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Barcelona are facing an injury crisis in defence. Andreas Christensen is confirmed to miss two matches, while Pau Cubarsí is suffering from some pain in the pelvic area and the coaching staff would rather take a cautious approach with him.

Jules Koundé and Eric García are back in contention, though, and De Jong is available despite feeling minor discomfort during the international break.

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Asked why he had put De Jong at centre-back and Eric García at full-back, Flick answered with a laugh: "How did I decide that? It's no secret."

He went on: "Frenkie has played at centre-back and Eric at full-back, and of course both of them can play in both positions, but I think Frenkie is better in the centre, in the middle of the pitch, where he can also control the flow of the game. He is performing well, and that is why we made this decision."

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Flick expects a tough test against Villarreal. He praised the work of their coach Iñigo Pérez, who previously took charge of Rayo Vallecano, and made clear he admires the team's style of play and self-belief.

Flick said: "I really appreciate what the coach has done, at Villarreal and at Rayo Vallecano. I said yesterday that he will have a great career. I like their style of play and their self-confidence, and it is good to watch."

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Attacking transitions are vital for Barcelona, Flick stressed, especially with so many players in his squad who have the pace to exploit space.

He said: "Attacking transitions are very important for us. We have a lot of pace with Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Fermín. We can exploit the spaces the opponent leaves and create chances through attacking transitions, but we will see what happens."

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He also explained why Karim Adeyemi got the nod to start: "Karim starts today because Anthony Gordon played two matches with his national team, and because Karim has trained excellently and deserved the chance to start. Now he has to show how good he is."

A win over Villarreal would move Barcelona clear at the top of La Liga. Then comes a relentless run of fixtures until the end of the year, both in domestic competition and the Champions League.

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The Catalan side went into the game top of the table on 33 points, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid only on goal difference. Madrid had snatched a late 2-1 win over visitors Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

Los Blancos fell a goal behind before Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi turned it around.