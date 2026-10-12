Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming clash with Galatasaray in the Champions League, stressing the need to prepare for the exceptional atmosphere the fans create in Istanbul. He also revealed Gabriel Jesus is ready, with the decision on whether he features coming after training.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the meeting with Galatasaray, in comments carried by Spanish newspaper "AS", Flick said: "We have to prepare for the atmosphere in the stadium, because it is one of the best in the world. It is incredible, and the sound of the fans inside the stadium is exceptional. Galatasaray have developed a great deal against big teams, and we have to be united."

Asked about the pressure Barcelona carry as the strongest favourites to win, he explained: "I always say I am happy with the way we have started the season, but every match is different from the last. Tomorrow's game will be difficult. It is an honour to be here, but things in football can change. Everyone is ready for this match."

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Real Madrid's criticism of refereeing drew a blunt response. "I hope that one day you will learn that I never answer questions related to other teams. We are about to face Galatasaray, so let's respect Galatasaray," he said.

Would he rather Vinicius Junior played or not? Flick wasn't biting: "Ask me about that in two weeks."

On Barcelona being seen as favourites to win the Champions League, he answered: "It is an honour to be in this position. We are working very hard, and for me the road to the final is very long. We have to play every match with the same mentality we started the season with, while of course making sure we control the ball."

Gabriel Jesus's fitness brought more encouraging news from the Barcelona coach. "He is ready. If he plays, which is something we have not yet settled, we will take the decision after training. We are very happy to have him with us. It must be admitted that it is a small surprise, because his behaviour is wonderful and he is a great player," he explained.

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Do his players still want more? Flick has no doubts: "Many of these players are world champions, and we have made sure that they are still hungry to achieve more. It is difficult, but they have that desire. We have to work for our fans and our families. The task is difficult and the road is long."

Which Galatasaray players could wear a Barcelona shirt? He kept the door open. "All of Galatasaray's players performed very well in the last match. If you are young and you have talent and dreams, why not dream? Maybe one day it will happen," he commented.

Flick concluded by laying out the plan for Galatasaray: "Galatasaray played in the last match in the way we expected. They have outstanding forwards, and we have to adapt to their style. We must always adapt to the opponent and to what we need as well, and that is what we will do tomorrow."







