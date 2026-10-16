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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Flick disrupts Barcelona's schedule with a surprise change

H. Flick
H. Abdelkarim
A. Gordon
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Germany
Egypt
England
Spain

Ahead of the Betis clash

Hansi Flick has reshuffled Barcelona's schedule before the trip to Seville, with the Catalans facing Real Betis tomorrow, Saturday, in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Flick has pushed the press conference back by half an hour to half past one in the afternoon. The squad will then train for the final time at half past three, rather than before the conference as originally planned.

That tweak gives the players an easier run-up before they fly to Seville, where they will spend the night ahead of the game. Kick-off at La Cartuja is half past six on Saturday evening.

Barcelona want everything right for this one. Real Betis sit third in the Spanish league table.


#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
82421211+110
L
D
L
D
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
71331115-46
D
L
L
D
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation


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