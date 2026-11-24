Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has continued to make history with the Catalan club. The German has matched Pep Guardiola's tally of comeback wins and moved close to breaking the record held by Johan Cruyff after last Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Villarreal.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Flick hasn't just kept Barcelona top of LaLiga, three points clear of Real Madrid. He's also reached a new milestone. The win over Villarreal was his 24th comeback in 134 matches in charge of the Catalan club, matching Guardiola, who needed 249 matches to record the same number during his time as Barcelona coach.
Flick would surely rather avoid suffering like this, and he'd prefer not to wear his players out more than necessary during matches. Even so, the German is now closing in on the record for comeback wins. That belongs to Johan Cruyff. The Dutchman managed 28 in 430 matches with the Catalan club.
The magic of the remontada
Flick took charge in the summer of 2024, and his first season brought nine comeback wins. Six came in LaLiga. One was an epic in the Champions League, as his side turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 victory.
Two unforgettable comebacks against Real Madrid also helped Barcelona win two trophies. The first came in Saudi Arabia, where the team recovered from 1-0 down to win 5-2 and lift the Spanish Super Cup.
A few months later came the second, in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja. Barcelona turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win thanks to Jules Kounde's goal in the 115th minute of extra time.
Last season the remontada tally rose to 10. Seven came in LaLiga, most notably against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, a comeback that almost settled the title in Barcelona's favour. The other three came in the Champions League.
This season he's already up to five: one in the Champions League and four in LaLiga. That's the most of any coach in Europe's major leagues, level with Inter.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm