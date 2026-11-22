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The pressure is mounting on Al-Ittihad as their inconsistent results in the AFC Champions League Elite continue, at a time when the club's supporters are hoping to see a strong response from the team that restores confidence and puts an end to the loss of points.

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Jens Fissing made some striking remarks as Al-Ittihad prepare to host Uzbek side Pakhtakor. The coach discussed the team's continental record, revealed where he stands on new signings and sent a message about what the current group can do.

Fissing wants his side to rediscover their winning touch against Pakhtakor. He stressed the need to make the most of home advantage and the crowd to secure a positive result and make amends for an unsatisfactory display last time out.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Fissing said: "We will play the match at home in front of our supporters. We know that we did not deliver the level we hoped for in our last match, and we are looking to put on a better display and win."

The coach didn't shy away from Al-Ittihad's modest record in the Asian competition. He admitted that 4 points from a possible 12 doesn't match the supporters' ambitions, but refused to judge the team on results alone.

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He explained: "We know the fans will not be happy with 4 points out of 12, but not everything we have done has been bad. We know what we are doing and we are striving to win as many matches as possible, and we have to deal with things realistically."

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Al-Ittihad have made progress over the past five months, he insisted, and have played well in some matches. A lack of luck at decisive moments stopped them turning that into positive results.

As for the breaks, Fissing played down the negative impact of the first one on the team's performances. Things weren't as bad as some had imagined, he said, and the technical staff are now focused on the upcoming fixtures, with the players fit and confident in their abilities again.

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No new signings: Fissing trusts the current group

On transfers, Fissing was clear. He denied asking for any new signings in the coming period and said he was satisfied with the quality already in the squad.

He said: "I have not asked for new players to be signed. We have players who have the necessary qualities, and it is natural for clubs around the world to look to strengthen their squads during transfer windows. These are normal procedures in football."

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The coach described his relationship with the various parties at the club as good, insisting that everyone is pulling together to improve results and give their best in the next phase.

That makes the Pakhtakor clash doubly important. Al-Ittihad need more than three points: they need to win back their supporters' trust and narrow the gap between the fans' ambitions and what the team are delivering on the pitch.

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Saad Al-Mousa: we trust our abilities despite the absences

Al-Ittihad defender Saad Al-Mousa stressed the players' desire for a positive result against Pakhtakor. Absences won't be an excuse, he insisted, because the team have players capable of filling in for those missing.

Al-Mousa said: "We are aiming for a positive result. We have some absences, but there is plenty of good in the rest of the players," voicing his confidence that the available group can shoulder the responsibility and deliver the required level.

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He also addressed the defensive errors that crept in during recent matches. The squad, he explained, worked intensively during the break to fix the shortcomings and get back on track before competition resumed.

He added: "During the break we focused on the defensive errors. It does not matter to me who plays in the matches, because we have excellent defenders, and God willing we will succeed in correcting the mistakes in the next phase."

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Al-Mousa's words show a squad determined to overcome the defensive problems that have hurt their results. Pakhtakor will be a real test of whether Al-Ittihad can turn the work done during the break into more balanced, effective performances and get their continental campaign back on track.