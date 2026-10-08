The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has set the record straight on reports that Greek coach Giorgos Donis, the first team's head coach, had been sacked ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Press reports had claimed the Saudi Federation decided to dismiss Donis and had agreed terms with Spain's Roberto Martinez to take charge over the coming period, just three months before the Asian tournament kicks off.

Via its official account on "X", the Saudi Arabian Football Federation published a statement denying any intention to sack Donis. He will remain in his post, the federation confirmed.

The statement read: "In reference to what is being circulated in the media regarding the head coach of the first national team, Mr Giorgos Donis, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation wishes to confirm that the coach is continuing with the team, and there is no decision related to changing the technical staff as has been circulated."

It concluded: "The Saudi Arabian Football Federation calls on all media outlets to verify accuracy and obtain information from its official sources."

Donis had enjoyed notable success with the Saudi national team, guiding them to their first title in 23 years by winning the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

That triumph explains why Saudi fans rejected the idea of sacking the Greek coach outright, demanding he stay on for a further spell with the 2027 AFC Asian Cup fast approaching.

The nineteenth edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, across Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar, from 7 January to 5 February next year.

Saudi Arabia are chasing a fourth Asian title and a first in three decades. They last lifted the trophy back in 1996.