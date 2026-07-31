Fine and transfer ban: the English FA imposes sanctions on Chelsea

The English Football Association has hit Chelsea with a suspended two-window transfer ban and a 10 million pound fine after finding the club guilty of breaching transfer rules.

That ban stretches across two transfer windows, the FA confirmed, but it remains suspended.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Chelsea escaped a suspended six-point deduction after a secret appeal. The club will still have to pay a fine running into several million.

Chelsea had been charged in September 2025 over 74 breaches of FA rules. They lodged an appeal.

Those 74 charges arose from conduct that "spanned from 2009 to 2022", covering the deals for Willian, Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o.

The club's current management chose to self-report Chelsea to the FA.

A statement issued by the FA on Friday read: "A financial penalty of 10 million pounds and a suspended two-window registration ban have been imposed on Chelsea for breaching the FA's Football Agents Regulations, the Working with Intermediaries Regulations, and the Third Party Investment in Players Regulations."

It added: "The FA charged Chelsea FC with committing 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 after the current owners self-reported the misconduct upon their purchase of the club. The FA continues to investigate the individual misconduct arising from this case."

The statement continued: "Chelsea FC admitted 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 before the hearing convened, and an independent regulatory commission imposed a six-point deduction, which would have been suspended until 30 June 2027, and a fine of 10 million pounds."

The FA explained: "The club appealed against the suspended points deduction, and an independent appeal board accepted the appeal and overturned this penalty after a further hearing. Instead, the appeal board imposed a registration ban covering two full and consecutive transfer windows, suspended until 30 June 2027."

Its statement concluded: "The 10 million pound fine imposed by the regulatory commission was not subject to appeal, and the full amount will be invested in youth football."