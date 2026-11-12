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Saudi club Al-Nassr are set to write the final word in the journey of Dutchman Marino Pusic, head coach of their traditional rivals Al-Ahli, with "the elegant one".

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Al-Ahli host their counterparts Al-Nassr on 20 November, at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in a rescheduled match from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli's management are currently hunting for a suitable formula to end their contractual relationship with Pocetic before the anticipated Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

For now, though, the signs point to the Dutch coach taking charge in the Clasico against Al-Nassr, with the departure procedures yet to be finalised.

Al-Ahli fans had launched a fierce campaign across social media, under the banner (Pocetic's departure is our demand), to force the Dutchman out of his job in the dugout, furious at the team's recent results.

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That campaign only intensified after the heavy 6-1 beating "Al-Raqi" took against Al-Shabab in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Pocetic took the Al-Ahli job last August, succeeding Germany's Matthias Jaissle, who left suddenly to take charge of Newcastle United.

Since arriving at the Jeddah side, Pocetic has taken charge of 18 matches, winning 11, drawing two and losing five.

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Sixth in the Saudi League table on 21 points, Al-Ahli have picked up 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, meanwhile, Al-Ahli sit sixth in the West group on 8 points, with two wins and two draws and no defeats so far.

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The King's Cup has gone more smoothly. Al-Ahli came through the round of 32 by beating Al-Anwar 2-1, and they now face Al-Ula on Monday 11 January, at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina, in the round of 16.

"Al-Raqi" are also gearing up for the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait, where they meet Al-Qadsiah on 20 December. Win that, and they face the victor of Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in the final on the 23rd of the same month.

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Al-Ahli, for their part, began their preparations for the Al-Nassr match on Wednesday, without 5 players away on international duty during the current break, chief among them the Saudi duo Firas Al-Buraikan and Ziyad Al-Johani.

The list also included Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao and Turkish defender Merih Demiral, as well as French midfielder Valentin Atangana.