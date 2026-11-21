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Feyenoord host city rivals Excelsior at De Kuip on Saturday. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his line-up for the Rotterdam derby, which kicks off at 18:45. The coach has handed starting places to Jerayno Schaken and Reiss Nelson, among others.

Anis Hadj Moussa will miss Feyenoord's meeting with Excelsior. The Algerian is out of the Rotterdam side's matchday squad, apparently not fit enough to play.

Dennis van Eersel, who covers the club for RTV Rijnmond, reported Hadj Moussa's absence shortly before the line-up was announced. Van Bronckhorst has picked Schaken and Nelson as his other options on the flanks.

Schaken's inclusion stands out: he is just 17. Van Bronckhorst expressed confidence in the young forward at his press conference on Friday.

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Gonçalo Borges and Gaoussou Diarra give Van Bronckhorst two more options on the wing. Both forwards begin the Rotterdam derby on the bench.

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Sem Steijn, Oussama Targhalline and Van Persie are also on the bench. All three could come on during the match.

Feyenoord are also still without Jeremiah St. Juste. The defender will be sidelined for longer than initially hoped, although Van Bronckhorst hopes to welcome him back before the winter break.

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Feyenoord need to end a particularly disappointing run on Saturday evening. The club have failed to win any of their last five competitive matches.

Van Bronckhorst hopes his players have gained fresh energy during the international break. "Ultimately, the challenge for us is to be fresh again from the first minute tomorrow and show energy," the coach said on Friday.

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Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Valente, Zechiël; Nelson, Ferri, Schaken.