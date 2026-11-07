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Rian Rosendaal
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Feyenoord’s probable line-up: Van Bronckhorst makes one change

SC Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
SC Heerenveen
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

Feyenoord resume their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie campaign away to sc Heerenveen on Sunday, with Voetbalzone expecting Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stick with familiar names. The match in Friesland kicks off at 12:15 and will be shown live on ESPN 2. 

At the Abe Lenstra Stadion, Tjark Ernst will start in goal. Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López will form the visitors' defence from right to left. Now fully fit again, Watanabe takes the place of Thijs Kraaijeveld, who played against Inter on Tuesday. Jerry St. Juste is unavailable through injury.

Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël will make up Feyenoord's midfield in the far north. Targhalline was feeling a little unwell and trained individually, but is fit enough to start.

On the right, Anis Hadj Moussa starts, with Nacho Ferri the focal point through the middle and captain Luciano Valente on the left.

Van Bronckhorst said at a media briefing on Friday that Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie are fit enough to come on as substitutes. Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen and Jakub Moder are unavailable on Sunday.

Next matches
HEE

HEE

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

FEY

FEY

After dropping points against Fortuna Sittard (1-1), Feyenoord lost 0-3 to Inter. Heerenveen beat NEC (1-0) and are among the sides just below the top.

Predicted starting XI: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

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