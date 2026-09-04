Anis Hadj Moussa will not leave Feyenoord this summer. De Telegraaf report that the Rotterdam club rejected Ittihad Club’s bid of €37.5 million. The Saudis have now turned their attention to PSV forward Esmir Bajraktarevic.
Imago
Anis Hadj Moussa will not leave Feyenoord this summer. De Telegraaf report that the Rotterdam club rejected Ittihad Club’s bid of €37.5 million. The Saudis have now turned their attention to PSV forward Esmir Bajraktarevic.
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