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Florian Kastenmeier made an impressive Feyenoord debut on Tuesday evening. The goalkeeper replaced the dropped Tjark Ernst against FC Porto and performed well despite the 1-0 defeat. Voetbalzone rates every Feyenoord player who played at least 45 minutes.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hoped his goalkeeping change would steady Feyenoord, but they fell behind after just two minutes. The lightning-quick Oskar Pietuszewski breezed past Givairo Read before the ball went in off Oussama Targhalline's knee. Kastenmeier could do little about it.

Feyenoord played a decent first half despite the early setback. The returning Anis Hadj Moussa was, inevitably, their biggest threat up front, but Luciano Valente and Javi López wasted chances as the Rotterdam side lacked a finishing touch.

Kastenmeier also helped Feyenoord look assured when playing out from the back. The German goalkeeper stayed composed on the ball and played several fine passes. Just before half-time, he made an outstanding save to deny Santiago Gimenez a 2-0 lead, drawing loud cheers from the Feyenoord faithful.

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Kastenmeier continued to impress after the break. His saves kept Feyenoord in the game and gave the crowd at De Kuip hope of a late equaliser. That still seemed to depend chiefly on Hadj Moussa producing a moment of inspiration. He gave his direct opponent Zaidu Sanusi a difficult evening.

Targhalline, who played well despite his unfortunate own goal, came close to equalising late on. He struck the bar with a powerful shot from distance. The equaliser never came, even after referee Irfan Peljto felt his watch vibrate following a header from Nacho Ferri. VAR intervened, and the match ended 1-0 .

Feyenoord player ratings:

Florian Kastenmeier 7.5

Givairo Read 4

Thijs Kraaijeveld 6.5

Mika Mármol 6.5

Javi López 5

Charles Vanhoutte 5.5

Oussama Targhalline 7.5

Gjivai Zechiël 5.5

Anis Hadj Moussa 7

Shaqueel van Persie 6

Luciano Valente 6