Feyenoord, PSV and NEC are taking up the option to play their second-round Eurojackpot KNVB Cup ties later, Voetbal International reports.

Originally scheduled for 1, 2 and 3 December, the second-round ties can move to 15, 16 or 17 December if the clubs are playing in Europe.

According to VI, Ajax and FC Twente have decided against postponing their ties, while AZ will decide later whether to take up the offer.

Feyenoord travel to GVVV, PSV host Vitesse and NEC visit Excelsior '31. None faces the toughest of draws, but all three would rather play later in December.

With a round of Conference League matches still to come on 17 December, postponement was effectively ruled out from the outset for Ajax and FC Twente. They will play their cup ties in early December, with Ajax hosting FC Den Bosch and FC Twente travelling to Fortuna Sittard.