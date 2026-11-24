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Feyenoord want Champions League revenge after Saturday's 2-3 defeat to Excelsior. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made several changes for the match against FC Porto. The European clash at De Kuip kicks off at 21:00.

Florian Kastenmeier replaces the often-criticised Tjark Ernst. Givairo Read takes the right flank, while Javi López returns at left-back. That means Mika Mármol returns to centre-back alongside Thijs Kraaijeveld.

Charles Vanhoutte keeps his place in Feyenoord's midfield. Oussama Targhalline returns to the starting line-up against Porto, alongside Gjivai Zechiël.

Anis Hadj Moussa is fit in time for the European clash at De Kuip. "He was able to train as normal, so he's ready for Tuesday," Van Bronckhorst said at a press briefing on Monday.

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Shaqueel van Persie gets the nod over Nacho Ferri up front. Van Bronckhorst puts Luciano Valente back on the left wing after using him in midfield against Excelsior on Saturday.

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Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 POR Watch

Saturday's 2-3 defeat to city rivals Excelsior was a disappointing warm-up for Feyenoord. PSV and Ajax took full advantage of their rivals' slip-up.

Porto beat USC Paredes in the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup. Francesco Farioli's team lead the league, five points ahead of Benfica.

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Feyenoord line-up: Kastenmeier; Read, Kraaijeveld, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Van Persie, Valente

FC Porto line-up: D. Costa; A. Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Sanusi; Veiga, Rosario, Froholdt; Pepê, Gimenez, Pietuszewski.