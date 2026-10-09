For the first time since the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie monthly awards were introduced, all three prizes have gone to one club: Feyenoord. Anis Hadj Moussa has been named Player of the Month, Givairo Read Johan Cruyff Talent of the Month and Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rinus Michels Coach of the Month.

The Player of the Month and Talent of the Month awards have been running since the 2017/18 season. Coaches have also been recognised since last season, when the Coach of the Month award was introduced.

Both the best player and best talent have come from the same club before, but until this Friday there had never been a clean sweep. Feyenoord were outstanding in the Eredivisie in September, taking nine points from three matches and posting a goal difference of +14.

They opened the month with an impressive 1-3 win over NEC at the Goffertstadion. A week later, they thrashed PEC Zwolle 0-7 away from home. The Rotterdam side then signed off before the international break with a crushing 5-0 win over FC Utrecht.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 12:45 AZ

Hadj Moussa has claimed the Player of the Month award for the second time in his career. The Algerian scored twice against both PEC and FC Utrecht and, together with team-mate Nacho Ferri, finished as the month's top scorer.

Across the period in question, Hadj Moussa had seven shots, four of them on target. Every effort on target ended in a goal. His four goals came from an Expected Goals value (xG) of just 0.8.

Read has also won the Talent of the Month award before. The 20-year-old right-back takes the individual prize for the second time. That comes as little surprise given his huge attacking contribution in September, with four assists.

Defensively, he made his mark too. Read won the ball back three times in the attacking third and recorded eight tackles, six of them successful. Feyenoord also kept a clean sheet in two of their three league matches.

Van Bronckhorst had never previously been named Coach of the Month. The only time Feyenoord scored more goals in a single month under him was April 2018, when they hit nineteen. Back then, though, Feyenoord needed five matches to do it.

The Eredivisie praised Van Bronckhorst for the fact that he 'provided plenty of continuity in his starting XI during the month' and for his courage in using young players. He gave the seventeen-year-olds Jerayno Schaken and Jivayno Zinhagel playing time, and saw both talents score.



