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Rian Rosendaal
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Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst names replacement for injured Watanabe

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named Feyenoord's line-up for the clash with AZ. Mika Mármol shifts into the centre to replace the injured Tsuyoshi Watanabe, which means Javi López starts at left-back. The big match at De Kuip kicks off at 18:45. 

Tjark Ernst starts in goal against the league leaders from Alkmaar. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Marmól and López make up Feyenoord's back four from right to left. Watanabe is not yet fit enough after suffering an injury while with the Japan national team.

In midfield, Oussama Targhalline and Charles Vanhoutte must provide control for Feyenoord. Gjivai Zechiël, who made his debut for the Netherlands national team, offers the most attacking threat in the trio.

Fully fit again, Anis Hadj Moussa returns in his usual position on the right wing, while Luciano Valente is expected to carry the threat from the left. Nacho Ferri leads the line through the middle.

A Feyenoord win would move them one point clear of AZ and put the Rotterdam side top of the table. Confidence is high after they beat PEC Zwolle 0-7 and FC Utrecht 5-0 before the international break.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

10 Oct 2026

AZ

AZ

For AZ, Kees Smit is the big absentee. He picked up an injury during the international break with the Netherlands Under-21s. Jordy Clasie, Peer Koopmeiners and Calvin Stengs therefore make up the midfield, while Ayoub Oufkir starts on the right of the attack. 

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Marmól, López; Targhalline, Vanhoutte, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

AZ line-up: De Busser; Dijkstra, Goes, Schouten, Chávez; Clasie, Stengs, Koopmeiners; Oufkir, Meerdink, Daal

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