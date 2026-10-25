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Rian Rosendaal
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Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst makes one change to his team

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named Feyenoord's starting XI for the clash with PSV. Kick-off in Eindhoven is at 14:30.

In goal, Tjark Ernst starts for Feyenoord. Givairo Read (right) and Mika Mármol (left) start at full-back, meaning Javi López loses his place. Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe start at centre-back. 

Midfield holds no surprises: Van Bronckhorst has chosen Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël. Jakub Moder is available again but starts on the bench against PSV. 

Up front, the established names also start. Anis Hadj Moussa (right) and Luciano Valente (left) are tasked with supplying Nacho Ferri. 

Feyenoord starting XI: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente. 

Next matches
PSV

PSV

Eredivisie

25 Oct 2026

FEY

FEY

See PSV's starting XI here. 

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