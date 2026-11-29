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Feyenoord have named their line-up for De Klassieker against Ajax. Giovanni van Bronckhorst sticks with centre-backs Thijs Kraaijeveld and Mika Mármol, while Nacho Ferri starts up front ahead of Shaqueel van Persie. Kick-off at De Kuip is at 2.30pm, with the match live on ESPN 1.

Feyenoord hope to end a dreadful run against their Amsterdam rivals. The Rotterdam side have lost their last four matches and have now gone seven games without a win.

Feyenoord lost 2-3 to city rivals Excelsior last weekend, then fell 0-1 to FC Porto on Tuesday. Despite the result against the Portuguese side, Van Bronckhorst saw enough positives to stick largely with his starting XI.

Florian Kastenmeier starts in goal again for Feyenoord. The German goalkeeper impressed on his debut against FC Porto and keeps Tjark Ernst, who lost his starting place after a series of disappointing performances, on the bench.

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Kraaijeveld and Mármol keep their places in central defence. The pair impressed against FC Porto on Tuesday, leaving Tsuyoshi Watanabe on the bench for De Klassieker too.

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Givairo Read and Javi López complete Feyenoord's back four. In midfield, Van Bronckhorst goes with Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhaline.

Anis Hadj Moussa starts again for Feyenoord. The Algerian returned against FC Porto on Tuesday and played the full 90 minutes, while Luciano Valente starts on the left flank in De Klassieker.

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Van Bronckhorst does make a change up front from the European fixture. Ferri gets the nod over Van Persie, who started as centre-forward against FC Porto.

Van Bronckhorst will be without Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jeremiah St. Juste and Tijme Wessels on Sunday afternoon. All five are sidelined with long-term injuries.

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A win in De Klassieker would take Feyenoord, fifth in the Eredivisie, level on points with Ajax. Defeat would leave them six points behind their Amsterdam rivals.

Feyenoord line-up: Kastenmeier; Read, Kraaijeveld, Mármol, López; Zechiël, Vanhoutte, Targhaline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.