Feyenoord suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at De Kuip on Tuesday evening as Internazionale swept aside Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Yann Bisseck, Francesco Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski scored, while the Rotterdam side barely threatened.

With Tsuyoshi Watanabe not fully fit, Van Bronckhorst picked Thijs Kraaijeveld in central defence instead. Feyenoord otherwise fielded familiar names. Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito started together up front for Inter, partly because Lautaro Martínez was absent through injury.

Bisseck pushed forward after just eight minutes and drove a powerful left-footed shot into the far corner to put Feyenoord 0-1 down. Valente appealed for a foul by the goalscorer, but referee Glenn Nyberg and the VAR did not intervene.

Unable to find openings in the Italian defence, Feyenoord had to wait just over half an hour for their first serious chance. Hadj Moussa cut inside two opponents and shot from a difficult angle, but goalkeeper Josep Martínez saved to prevent an equaliser.

Just as Feyenoord seemed to be getting into the game, Inter struck again. Djed Spence had a shot blocked before Pio Esposito beat Mármol in the air to head in from close range at the far post. His effort went in off the underside of the bar: 0-2.

Feyenoord pushed for a goal before half-time, but lacked precision. Ferri failed to control a promising through pass, while Read sent a left-footed effort well over. The Rotterdam side had a slight advantage in possession but went into the break two goals behind.

At half-time, Van Bronckhorst replaced Vanhoutte with 19-year-old Tobias van den Elshout, but Feyenoord could not turn it around. Zielinski put the game beyond them in the 54th minute, carrying the ball forward before scoring with his left foot off the inside of the post: 0-3. Ernst had no answer to the Pole's effort.

Van Bronckhorst brought on 17-year-old Jerayno Schaken and Sem Steijn, among others, with just under half an hour remaining, but Feyenoord could not find a way back. Pio Esposito appeared to make it 0-4 for Inter, but his goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Still on three points from four Champions League matches, Feyenoord must give everything against FC Porto, Viking FK, Galatasaray and RB Leipzig to reach the play-off round. Inter, meanwhile, move to six points thanks to their win in Rotterdam.