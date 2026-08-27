Feyenoord draw FC Barcelona and Inter in the Champions League

Feyenoord have been drawn against Inter, FC Barcelona, FC Porto, Real Betis, RB Leipzig, Galatasaray, Como and Viking in the league phase of the Champions League. The Rotterdam club will play four matches at De Kuip and travel away four times.

Thursday evening's draw placed Feyenoord in Pot 3. The Rotterdam club already knew they would face eight different opponents: two from each pot, with one match at home and one away from each pot.

Out of Pot 1, Feyenoord landed a pair of heavyweights. Internazionale will come to De Kuip, while Feyenoord will travel to Barcelona for their other match from the top pot.

The Pot 2 opponents are now confirmed as well. FC Porto will travel to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord, while the team will visit Real Betis in the other fixture.

Drawn against fellow Pot 3 sides, Feyenoord will face RB Leipzig and Galatasaray. The German club will come to De Kuip, while Feyenoord must travel to Turkey for the match against Galatasaray.

Como and Viking round off Feyenoord's European programme. The Rotterdam club will host Como and head away to Viking.

The league phase starts on 8, 9 and 10 September, followed by matchdays on 13 and 14 October, 20 and 21 October, 3 and 4 November, 24 and 25 November, and 8 and 9 December. After the winter break, the final two matches are scheduled for 19 and 20 January and 27 January, while UEFA will announce the final fixture list with exact dates and kick-off times by Saturday 29 August at the latest.

Once the eight matches have been played, the table will decide the outcome. The teams from first to eighth will qualify directly for the last 16, the clubs in places nine to 24 will move into the play-off round, and for the teams from 25th to 36th the European season will be over.

Feyenoord's opponents are: Inter (home), FC Barcelona (away), FC Porto (home), Real Betis (away), RB Leipzig (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home) and Viking (away).