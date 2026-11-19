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Paris Saint-Germain have strongly rejected sensational reports suggesting they are ready to sell Ferran Torres to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. The Spanish forward has endured a difficult patch of form, but conflicting reports over his immediate future have sparked intense debate in the French capital.

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Torres faces early exit rumours

After arriving with immense ambition and a massive €50 million price tag, Torres is reportedly struggling to fully convince PSG hierarchy. The former Barcelona attacker has managed seven goals since joining the club. However, he has completely failed to find the back of the net since September 20.

This extended goal drought has triggered serious questions about his adaptation and long-term place in the squad. El Nacional claims an early departure is now a genuine possibility.

Conflicting reports emerge from Spain

According to the same report the Parisiens are actively open to offloading Torres in January. The report claims Atletico hold a strong interest and initial discussions have already taken place.

However, these claims have been met with immediate pushback. PSG Inside Actus completely dismissed the Spanish reports. These two conflicting narratives leave his immediate future shrouded in mystery. Sporting advisor Luis Campos reportedly refuses to sell the player at a heavily discounted price, intending to firmly protect the club's significant financial investment.

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Form struggles create Parisian pressure

Scoring seven goals means he has not completely failed during his early days in Paris, but his recent dry spell is undeniably alarming. Also, competition for attacking roles at PSG remains incredibly fierce. Extended periods without scoring can quickly become problematic for any forward looking to secure a regular starting spot.

Torres must rapidly rediscover his clinical edge to retain the trust of his manager and justify his enormous transfer fee. The club will likely give him more time to adjust to their rigorous tactical demands.

Time running out for Torres

If his individual form does not improve swiftly, the Parisian board will face a difficult decision. Balancing the player's market value with their own economic and sporting expectations could turn this into a higly sensitive issue. For now, the prospect of a winter move to Atletico remains a heavily contested rumour.