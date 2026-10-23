Fermín López sent out a striking message ahead of Barcelona's Clásico against Real Madrid, naming the most dangerous elements in the Madrid side and the player he would most like to keep out of the game. The midfielder also made his Ballon d'Or pick, throwing his weight behind young team-mate Lamine Yamal.

Speaking to "RTVE", Fermín played down the idea that form going into the match would settle it. Both teams boast quality, he argued, and each must concentrate on its own performance and the fine margins of the occasion.

"It doesn't matter how each team arrives at the match, we are two wonderful teams, and we must focus on our play and pay attention to the details. We hope to win," the Barcelona man said.

Fermín then turned to Real Madrid's biggest threats. He singled out Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his knack of deciding games, along with the attacking menace of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé. Given the choice, he would take both out of the equation.

"Courtois has given his team many points, and he saves many balls, and Mbappé makes the difference in the match. If possible, I would keep both out, but we must control all of Real Madrid's players as a team," he added.

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Fermín responds to Mourinho's remarks

On José Mourinho's comments about the Clásico atmosphere, Fermín insisted Barcelona have no interest in the row over refereeing and would rather let their football do the talking.

"We don't get into the controversy about the referees. We do things well, and we achieve the values that Barcelona represents. We have to follow our own path, and if they want to get into that debate, it's good for them to fuel the controversy. His discourse is tiresome, and on the pitch we show the level we have," Fermín said.

Fermín talks about his return from injury

The Spain midfielder also addressed his fitness after shaking off injury. He declared himself fully ready to return and praised the faith shown in him by coach Hansi Flick, which he says drives him to perform and keep improving.

"I have already recovered from the injury and have become 100% ready. Hansi gives me a prominent place and great trust, and I have come back in good health from the injury, and I must continue working in this way to help the team," he explained.

Lamine Yamal his choice for the Ballon d'Or

On the Ballon d'Or, Fermín did not hesitate for a second. He backed team-mate Lamine Yamal, hailing the young star as the best and reaffirming his support for one of the biggest names in Barcelona's squad.

Fermín said clearly: "Lamine Yamal, because he is the best."