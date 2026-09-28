Fermín López: I was very surprised by Barcelona's signing of this player

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has revealed his admiration for one of the club's new arrivals, confirming that English winger Anthony Gordon was the summer signing that surprised him the most.

Fermin is enjoying one of the best spells of his career. He overcame the blow of missing the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, after fracturing his right metatarsal, then returned in impressive form for both Barcelona and Spain.

His start to the season has been electric. Four goals and two decisive assists in the opening rounds of the Spanish league were enough to earn a call-up from Luis de la Fuente for the international break.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo from Spain's camp in Las Rozas, Fermin discussed his form for club and country before facing the question of which new signing had surprised him most.

He began with Rodri. "I already knew him, so I was not surprised either," he said, before landing on Gordon. "We faced Newcastle in the Champions League several times, but I did not see much of that. I did not watch many matches, and honestly, I was very surprised."

Praise for the English winger followed. Fermin sees him as a crucial addition. "He is a player who will help us a lot," he said, pointing to qualities the squad lacked last season.

Gordon has settled quickly at Barcelona, according to Fermin, striking up a good understanding with his team-mates that has shown in his displays since arriving. Fermin, for his part, keeps delivering since coming back from injury.