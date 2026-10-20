Fenerbahçe squander 2-0 lead in Champions League

Fenerbahçe surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday. They couldn't make amends for last week's 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa or gain a boost ahead of next Monday's Turkish showdown with Galatasaray.

Oguz Aydin gave the hosts a dream start, curling the ball into the top left corner. Mason Greenwood then fired home from close range after good work by Nélson Semedo. But Nathan Aké went off with a knee injury after just under 20 minutes.

Slavia Prague recovered quickly from their dreadful start as Lukas Provod pulled the score back to 2-1. Mattéo Guendouzi had clumsily given the ball away in his own penalty area. Guendouzi, Aydin and Vedat Muriqi all came close to a third for Fenerbahçe, but the score stayed the same until half-time in Istanbul.

After the break, the visitors pushed for an equaliser. The Turkish defence stopped Wiktor Nowak at the last moment after an hour, before Romelu Lukaku replaced Muriqi up front. Slavia Prague were the better side in the second half.

As Fenerbahçe's fans quietly began to believe victory was coming, Slavia Prague piled on the pressure in the closing stages. Left-back Archie Brown was busy down the left flank, but the home side could not find a third goal.

Slavia Prague kept attacking until the end, while Fenerbahçe relied mainly on counter-attacks. Pavel Kacor then beat Ederson from close range after a precise cross from the right, dealing the Turkish side another Champions League setback.