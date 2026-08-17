EA Sports FC have revealed the key player ratings for FC27. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Braut Haaland are the top-rated players in the new game, both on 91.

In the previous edition, FC26, Mbappé shared top spot with Mohamed Salah on 91. Salah has since dropped sharply and no longer features among the best 27 players.

Haaland has edged up from 90 last season to 91 now. Lionel Messi is another notable riser, going from 86 to 89 at the age of 39.

Messi's new rating has sparked plenty of reaction. "39 years old with a rating of 89, those are simply unbelievable things," someone responds under the EA Sports FC post on X. Another writes: "Seriously EA? Messi 89? At his age he is still 90 or 91, together with Mbappé and Haaland."

Others think Messi should be rated lower. "Messi 89? He should be 86, the same as Ronaldo," someone says. "How does Messi have 89? He had seven good matches and gets +3? This is ridiculous," someone else writes.

Just behind Mbappé and Haaland are another nine players with a rating of 90: Rodri, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham.

Virgil van Dijk is the highest-rated Dutch player in the new game with an 88. FC27 will be released on 25 September.