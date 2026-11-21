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The Eredivisie match between FC Utrecht and SC Cambuur came to a temporary halt in the 11th minute on Saturday evening. Someone on the Bunnikside threw a smoke bomb onto the pitch, prompting referee Allard Lindhout to stop play at 0-0.

The Bunnikside itself reacted with outrage. FC Utrecht's most fervent supporters chanted ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ at the person responsible.

Journalist Marco Timmer of Voetbal International wrote on X that he had little sympathy for the supporter's actions or the decision to stop the match. He said the situation on the pitch was quickly under control.

“And we’re suspending play in Utrecht because of a smoke bomb thrown by an idiot,” Timmer wrote. “Lindhout will be following the rules, but it was dealt with very quickly and the Bunnikside are not amused either, and let the perpetrator(s) know it: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’.”

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“In this case, play could have continued,” the journalist concluded. The incident came just minutes after the Utrecht supporters paid an impressive tribute to seven-year-old FC Utrecht supporter Jimi Groeneveld, who had died.

The stoppage comes at a particularly bad time for FC Utrecht. The club are in serious trouble, having slipped to 14th place after three consecutive Eredivisie matches without a win.

That has piled pressure on manager Anthony Correia. Many seats at Stadion Galgenwaard were also conspicuously empty before kick-off on Saturday evening.