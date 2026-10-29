FC Utrecht beat Kozakken Boys 0-1 on Thursday evening. Anthony Correia's side are through to the next round of the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup.

After twenty subdued minutes, Sergio Padt was called into action for the first time. The goalkeeper tipped a deflected cross away from just under the bar.

Kozakken Boys threatened again shortly afterwards. Milan van den Berg's shot was blocked and flew just wide. The resulting corner went just over the bar.

Four minutes later, Utrecht made their first mark on the game. Oualid Agougil sent an indirect free-kick from the side of the pitch into the penalty area. Unmarked, Nikolas Panagioutou finished well: 0-1.

Kozakken Boys took the initiative again after the break. The fourth-placed side in the second division made several attempts that forced Padt into action. Substitute Mouad Hassan's shot was particularly dangerous, but Padt saved again.

In the 84th minute, Utrecht looked set to put the game to bed. Yoann Cathline played Marius Broholm through on goal, but he failed to finish. A late onslaught from Kozakken Boys never materialised.