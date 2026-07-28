FC Utrecht coach Correia suddenly admits interest in Eredivisie standout

FC Utrecht are interested in Younes Taha, as Anthony Correia admitted in a conversation with ESPN. "I would like to work with him."

Utrecht are not alone in chasing the Twente winger and attacking midfielder. SC Braga, RB Salzburg, Frosinone and several clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested.

Taha, 23, could still stay in Enschede. Technical director Erik ten Hag has offered him a new deal that could extend his contract by three years.

For that reason, Correia believes FC Utrecht have little chance of signing Taha. "I would always like to work with him. I just think it is not within our reach. We have not discussed his arrival. He is a fine player, but first there would have to be room up front.

Last season, Taha played on loan for FC Groningen. For De Trots van het Noorden, he scored six goals and provided ten assists in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

On Sunday, FC Utrecht sold Miguel Rodriguez to Alavés for five million euros. The club will keep around €2.5 million of that because they only owned 50 per cent of the transfer rights.

On the flanks, FC Utrecht can call on Yoann Cathline, Adrian Blake and Angel Alarcon among others. In the number 10 role, the Domstedelingen have Victor Jensen and Dani de Wit in their squad.