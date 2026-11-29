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FC Twente gained ground near the top of the Eredivisie on Sunday evening. John van den Brom's side won 1-0 at NEC's Goffertstadion, with Wout Weghorst setting up Sondre Ørjasæter's goal. Twente climb to second, just two points behind leaders PSV.

Draws for Ajax, Feyenoord and AZ gave Twente a chance to capitalise in Nijmegen. Van den Brom started Kristian Hlynsson ahead of Daouda Weidmann, while Dick Schreuder handed Mitchel Bakker a starting place for NEC.

NEC supporters celebrating the 50th anniversary of their hardcore fan group delayed kick-off with a large fireworks display. Within two minutes of play, NEC almost took the lead, but Joël Drommel denied Willum Thór Willumsson.

Daan Rots and Weghorst had early chances for Twente. Ahmetcan Kaplan blocked Rots' effort, while Weghorst hit the side-netting after good work from Ørjasæter.

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The visitors escaped after 19 minutes. Bryan Linssen went close with a header from a Willumsson cross, then Clement Bischoff struck the bar from close range on the rebound.

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Twente thought they had taken the lead against the run of play eight minutes before half-time. Robin Pröpper headed in from a Ramiz Zerrouki corner, but referee Sander van der Eijk ruled out the goal for a foul by the captain on Kaplan.

Six minutes later, Twente did take the lead. Ørjasæter combined neatly with Weghorst and wrong-footed Gonzalo Crettaz with a shot into the near corner: 0-1. The Norwegian winger now has four goals in all competitions this season, alongside 11 assists.

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Five minutes after the restart, Ørjasæter should have doubled the lead. Kaplan's mistake allowed Weghorst to set up his team-mate, but the Norwegian shot over from a promising position.

Van den Brom then lost Pröpper to injury and brought on Stav Lemkin in his place. NEC almost equalised through Tjaronn Chery, but the Nijmegen side's captain headed narrowly wide from an excellent Bakker cross.

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Crettaz kept NEC in the match late on with a save from Aske Adelgaard's volley. At the other end, attempts from Chery and Dusan Tadic failed to bring an equaliser.

NEC went down to ten men in stoppage time when Linssen received a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Ruud Nijstad. Twente held on to their slender lead and now have 30 points from 14 matches. NEC remain on 14 points and are still waiting for their first home win of the Eredivisie season. Schreuder's side are 14th.