FC Twente have to abruptly cut short their warm-up: match postponed

FC Twente were forced to cut short their warm-up on Thursday evening before the crucial second leg against Qarabag FK. A heavy thunderstorm over Baku sent the players back inside shortly before kick-off.

Norwegian referee Rohit Saggi took the decision. "Warm-up abandoned because of a thunderstorm," FC Twente reported via their official channels. "The players have had to cut short the warm-up."

The Tukkers said it was not responsible to stay on the pitch in those conditions. "A heavy thunderstorm over Baku meant the Norwegian referee sent the teams inside. It is not yet known how long the delay will last."

FC Twente had been due to start the second leg in the Conference League play-offs at 18:00 Dutch time. John van den Brom's side do not hold a favourable position in Azerbaijan after Qarabag won 1-0 at De Grolsch Veste last week.

The task for Twente is clear. A two-goal victory would send the Tukkers through to the league phase of the Conference League, while a one-goal win would force extra time.

For the second leg, Van den Brom has made two changes to his starting XI. Max Bruns and Younes Taha come in, while Aske Adelgaard and Marko Pjaca drop to the bench compared with the first leg.

In goal is Lars Unnerstall, behind a defence of Bart van Rooij, Robin Pröpper, Ruud Nijstad and Bruns. Ramiz Zerrouki and Daouda Weidmann make up the holding duo, with Daan Rots again in the number 10 role. Up front, Van den Brom has gone with Taha, Wout Weghorst and Sondre Ørjasæter.

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Bruns; Zerrouki, Rots, Weidmann; Taha, Weghorst, Ørjasæter.





Update: FC Twente have announced that kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes. The game will now start at 18:15.







