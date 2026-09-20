FC Twente stunned PSV on Sunday. John van den Brom's side trailed 1-2 for much of the game at De Grolsch Veste, but struck ruthlessly in the closing stages through Wout Weghorst and Daouda Weidmann to win 3-2. Twente therefore inflicted PSV's first defeat of the season in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Van den Brom made one change from the previous match, preferring Filip Thorvaldsen to Marko Pjaca. For PSV, Sven Mijnans started on the bench despite his hat-trick against Sparta Rotterdam. Peter Bosz went with Ricardo Pepi up front, Ivan Perisic and Ruben van Bommel on the flanks, and Guus Til behind them.

PSV threatened first, but after eight minutes they suffered a major setback. Pepi went to ground without any clear reason and could not continue, so Mijnans still came on early. Soon after, Twente made the most of a strong spell: Younes Taha saw the ball drop at his feet and fired the home side into a 1-0 lead after 14 minutes.

Although PSV had plenty of the ball in the opening quarter of an hour, they struggled to play through Twente's pressure. Even so, the Eindhoven side turned the game around in the space of a few minutes through Til, who first powered in a fine cross from Mauro Júnior and then struck again three minutes later after a good pass from Paul Wanner. PSV suddenly led 1-2 after 29 minutes.

Twente did not lose their way after that double blow and tried to raise the pressure again before half-time. Sondre Ørjasæter found room for a shot but aimed too high, while Robin Pröpper also went close to an equaliser. PSV held firm and went into the dressing room with a narrow lead.

After the break, the tempo stayed high and both teams had chances. Ørjasæter fired just over and then gave Weghorst the chance to shoot from a promising position, but the striker failed to hit the target. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall kept PSV from extending their lead with a fine save from a Perisic header.

Then Van den Brom decided to take more risks in the closing stages and switched to three at the back. That attacking move paid off in the 79th minute, when Twente sliced through the Eindhoven defence with quick combination play and Weghorst coolly finished one-on-one with Matej Kovar to make it 2-2. Although offside was initially suspected, the flag rightly stayed down.

Four minutes later, PSV were hit again. Weidmann burst away on an impressive solo run from deep inside his own half, drove towards the Eindhoven goal and then finished the move himself for 3-2. Twente held on and completed a spectacular comeback.

With those three points, Twente climb to fourth in the league and move level on points with third-placed PSV.