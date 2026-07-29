FC Groningen sign player who played for Feyenoord last season

Malcolm Jeng can almost call himself an FC Groningen player. The defender is currently undergoing a medical with Pride of the North, Mounir Boualin reports.

Jeng, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, is joining Groningen on a season-long loan from Stade Reims with an option to buy.

Should the Swedish defender come through the medical, he will become a Groningen player. The size of the option to buy remains unclear. According to Transfermarkt, Jeng is worth two million euros.

Reims signed the 21-year-old defender from Swedish side Sirius in January 2025 for 2.5 million.

Last season, Feyenoord took him on loan from the French club, but he barely featured at De Kuip because of a serious injury to his Achilles.

By the end of his year in Rotterdam, his tally stood at two competitive appearances. He played only four times for Reims.