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Sam Vreeswijk

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FC Groningen humiliate ADO Den Haag in front of their own crowd and climb to second place

ADO Den Haag vs FC Groningen
ADO Den Haag
FC Groningen
Eredivisie
B. Willumsson
T. van Bergen
Y. Eduardo
D. van der Werff
N. Eggens

FC Groningen made it two wins from two in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon. Dick Lukkien's side cruised to a convincing 1-4 win away at ADO Den Haag. For ADO, still without a point, it was a second defeat of the season.

Daryl van Mieghem fired just wide before Groningen took control. ADO goalkeeper Kylian Nikièma kept out a header from Brynjólfur Willumsson, but Thom van Bergen then beat him with a low finish for 0-1.

With Groningen in full flow, Tika de Jonge and Van Bergen both passed up chances to double the lead. Willumsson did make it count, with the Icelander timing his run to beat the offside trap after a long pass from Etienne Vaessen and sliding the 0-2 through Nikièma's legs.

More chances followed for the visitors. Just before half-time, David van der Werff finished off a counter-attack to make it 0-3. Vaessen again played an important role.

Back out for the second half, Groningen kept creating openings for Van Bergen and De Jonge. But in the 55th minute it suddenly became 1-3 when Yannick Eduardo punished some sloppy build-up play.

Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles crest
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO

For a brief spell, ADO sensed a way back and threatened a few more times. As the final whistle edged closer, though, the energy drained from the team from The Hague once again.

Groningen struck again when substitute Nils Eggens neatly headed in a cross from Van Bergen for 1-4. That result lifts Lukkien's side, who visit PSV next week, provisionally into second place in the table.

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