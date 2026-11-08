Fabregas: “Inter are too strong, the best in Europe in transition”

Cesc Fabregas, the Como manager, spoke to Dazn after the defeat by Inter:

"We didn’t start well, we made a lot of mistakes and there was no confidence. We can talk about a lot of things, including the pitch, but Inter were better than us. They are too strong. Playing every three days is different for us from what we’ve done so far. Today we shouldn’t tear anyone apart. We should thank the players and congratulate Inter, because they were better than us. But I’m proud of our players."

"There’s no need for excuses, whether you’ve won six matches in a row or on a day like today. My responsibility is to help the team and find solutions. In this case, the solution was defensive, not attacking. We needed balance. We lost the match because of two goals from balls lost in midfield and two transitions. That undermines confidence. They are the strongest in Europe in transition."

"Inter are one of the best teams on the counter-attack and from set pieces. Barella should have been booked, but they’re right to let play continue. We need their experience. Milla says we’re too nice a team."