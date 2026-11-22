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Ajax supporters barely made a sound during Sunday afternoon's 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag. It was their way of making their displeasure known.

Away supporters have been barred from matches between Ajax and ADO for years. Fans want that to change. They displayed a banner before the match.

“No fuss, let away supporters in again. Give away supporters their place back,” the banner read. Fans also reportedly staged a ‘silent protest’ during the match.

Arnold Bruggink made that claim on ESPN. The pundit approached the F-Side during the match to ask why.

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“It was very subdued. So I went over to ask,” said Bruggink, before being interrupted by Jan Joost van Gangelen. “I didn’t hear anything the whole time. Normally, of course, there’s loud singing from the F-Side for 90 minutes.”

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“Yes, it certainly was a silent protest,” Bruggink continued. “There were also banners calling for away supporters to be allowed in. They weren’t here today, and apparently that was why there was a silent protest. That’s what was explained to me.”

Ajax cruised to victory at the Johan Cruijff ArenA despite the lack of noise. They were 3-0 up before half-time. With ADO down to ten men for an hour, the second half felt more like a friendly.

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Míchel made plenty of substitutions after the break, but even the players who came on could not entertain the crowd. “They mainly want to do it for themselves, too,” said Bruggink.

“Sometimes you still see some nice things; Berghuis gave it a go for a bit, but for Ajax this was simply one to tick off. And move on.”