EXTRA TIME: Keagan Dolly - I wasn't a problem child

Mamelodi Sundowns performance analyst is poking fun at their former star player on Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in the Caf Champions League. This weekend they take on Casablanca in the group stage.

Many fans are reflecting and observing the challenges of travelling in Africa. Sundowns' media officer and analyst Thulani Thuswa takes a look at one player on their travels, Keagan Dolly.

It's been years since Dolly turned out for Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, that was back when the Brazilians became African champions.

Thuswa has picked out Dolly as a 'problem child', creating a joke based on how he was relaxing during the team's travels.

Dolly has responded in style on Twitter. The 25-year-old midfielder now represents Montpellier in France but he hasn't forgotten his roots.

