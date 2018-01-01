Live Scores
CAF Champions League

EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Caf Inter-club draws

Backpagepix
The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup draws took place on Friday night, 28 December

South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns found out their fate for the Caf Champions League group stages.

Pirates were placed alongside FC Platinum, Horoya SC, and Esperance. Sundowns, who won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, were drawn alongside Wydad Casablanca, who knocked them out in 2017. 

Elsewhere Al Ahly and AS Vita have been placed with Tanzanian giants Simba and FS Saoura of Algeria.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against Zesco United of Zambia in the playoffs of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup. 

Here's how South African clubs, the fans and Caf discussed the draws on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

