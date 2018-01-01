EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Caf Inter-club draws

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup draws took place on Friday night, 28 December

South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns found out their fate for the Caf Champions League group stages.

Pirates were placed alongside FC Platinum, Horoya SC, and Esperance. Sundowns, who won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, were drawn alongside Wydad Casablanca, who knocked them out in 2017.

Elsewhere Al Ahly and AS Vita have been placed with Tanzanian giants Simba and FS Saoura of Algeria.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against Zesco United of Zambia in the playoffs of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

Here's how South African clubs, the fans and Caf discussed the draws on Twitter.

Kaizer Chiefs next 5 fixtures:

◼ 5 Jan: Sundowns (PSL)

◼ 9 Jan: Bidvest Wits (PSL)

◼ 11-13 Jan: ZESCO United (CCC)

◼ 15 Jan: Amazulu (PSL)

◼ 18-20 Jan: ZESCO United (CCC) — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) December 28, 2018

Here are the results of the group stage draw of the @Total Champions League.#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/InNjsfK4Et — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018

Sanibonani eLamont. 🙌🏾



No dictionaries will be needed. I promise to avoid complex words & use simple multifarious exhibitions of English verbosity & perissology. We don’t want to engulf the club in an odoriferous saga.



I hope you understand 😉@robertmarawa @goldenarrowsfc1 https://t.co/wYf7K8zXx6 — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) December 28, 2018

Here are the results of the 2nd 1/16th round of the CAF Confederation Cup #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/ffLFmoou8f — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018

As we look ahead to trips to Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco in Group A of the group stages of the #CAFCL (Lobi Stars 🇳🇬, ASEC Mimosa 🇨🇮 and Wydad Casablanca 🇲🇦)



Which clash are you looking forward to the most?#Sundowns #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/sukHRmxOBm — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 29, 2018

All the CAF Champions League draw: pic.twitter.com/9rGWwBJfXc — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 28, 2018

CAF Confederation Cup: 2nd Round



Zesco United FC 🇿🇲 vs. Kaizer Chiefs 🇿🇦



First leg - 11/12/13 January 2019



Second leg - 18/19/20 January 2019 #CAFCC #HailTheChief #KCAfrica4Life #KCOneAfrica https://t.co/QLqn6klBUR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 28, 2018

It's good @KaizerChiefs are taking CAF competitions serious. I actually want them to make the group stage of the CAFCC.



They are arguably the BIGGEST team in Mzansi in terms of followers.



But Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are more popular on the continent than them. — N U H U 🎙️📻 (@NuhuAdams_) December 29, 2018

"I want to congratulate Eric (Tinkler) and Orlando Pirates for giving us a chance to go to CAF,” Pitso Mosimane said.

“They gave us the opportunity to go there again next year after the accumulated points. They might have lost in the final, but they doing the country a favour. — BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) December 29, 2018

Orlando Pirates made CAF Champions League fashionable in South Africa, Pitso Mosimane can attest to that. Article continues below December 24, 2018