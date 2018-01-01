EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Caf Inter-club draws
South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns found out their fate for the Caf Champions League group stages.Pirates were placed alongside FC Platinum, Horoya SC, and Esperance. Sundowns, who won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, were drawn alongside Wydad Casablanca, who knocked them out in 2017.
Elsewhere Al Ahly and AS Vita have been placed with Tanzanian giants Simba and FS Saoura of Algeria.
Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against Zesco United of Zambia in the playoffs of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.
Here's how South African clubs, the fans and Caf discussed the draws on Twitter.
Kaizer Chiefs next 5 fixtures:
◼ 5 Jan: Sundowns (PSL)
◼ 9 Jan: Bidvest Wits (PSL)
◼ 11-13 Jan: ZESCO United (CCC)
◼ 15 Jan: Amazulu (PSL)
◼ 18-20 Jan: ZESCO United (CCC) — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) December 28, 2018
Watching the #CAFCLDraw live @Masandawana https://t.co/XxTvDft6jN — Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) December 28, 2018
Here are the results of the group stage draw of the @Total Champions League.#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/InNjsfK4Et — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018
Sanibonani eLamont. 🙌🏾
No dictionaries will be needed. I promise to avoid complex words & use simple multifarious exhibitions of English verbosity & perissology. We don’t want to engulf the club in an odoriferous saga.
I hope you understand 😉@robertmarawa @goldenarrowsfc1 https://t.co/wYf7K8zXx6 — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) December 28, 2018
Here are the results of the 2nd 1/16th round of the CAF Confederation Cup #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/ffLFmoou8f — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018
As we look ahead to trips to Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco in Group A of the group stages of the #CAFCL (Lobi Stars 🇳🇬, ASEC Mimosa 🇨🇮 and Wydad Casablanca 🇲🇦)
Which clash are you looking forward to the most?#Sundowns #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/sukHRmxOBm — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 29, 2018
All the CAF Champions League draw: pic.twitter.com/9rGWwBJfXc — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 28, 2018
📸 Here are some shots of @Total interclubs competitions draw#Totalcafcc #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/iYDITQRIlr — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018
CAF Confederation Cup: 2nd Round
Zesco United FC 🇿🇲 vs. Kaizer Chiefs 🇿🇦
First leg - 11/12/13 January 2019
Second leg - 18/19/20 January 2019 #CAFCC #HailTheChief #KCAfrica4Life #KCOneAfrica https://t.co/QLqn6klBUR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 28, 2018
CAF Confederation Cup: 2nd Round
Zesco United🇿🇲 vs. Kaizer Chiefs🇿🇦#CAFCC #HailTheChief #KCAfrica4Life #KCOneAfrica pic.twitter.com/sNKiElF8xi — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 28, 2018
📸 Results of the draw so far#totalcafcc pic.twitter.com/DNcytURdLN — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2018
☠ @orlandopirates To Face @ESTuniscom
🖥 https://t.co/YqZ1KU8VXk
⚫⚪🔴⭐#CAFCLDraw#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/dbfaELTvxH — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 28, 2018
It's good @KaizerChiefs are taking CAF competitions serious. I actually want them to make the group stage of the CAFCC.
They are arguably the BIGGEST team in Mzansi in terms of followers.
But Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are more popular on the continent than them. — N U H U 🎙️📻 (@NuhuAdams_) December 29, 2018
"I want to congratulate Eric (Tinkler) and Orlando Pirates for giving us a chance to go to CAF,” Pitso Mosimane said.
“They gave us the opportunity to go there again next year after the accumulated points. They might have lost in the final, but they doing the country a favour. — BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ (@davidmasindi) December 29, 2018
Orlando Pirates made CAF Champions League fashionable in South Africa, Pitso Mosimane can attest to that.— Mfana kaMashila (@Siyanda_Nino) December 24, 2018
PROPER IMAGE! @masandawana Group A and @orlandopirates Group B after @CAF_Online #africanchampionsleaguedraw. The 🇿🇦 avoid each other but lots of travelling and some serious opposition to come... pic.twitter.com/TnVVKvrSRd — Neal Collins (@nealcol) December 28, 2018