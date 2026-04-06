Kooora has uncovered the truth behind reports circulating about Saudi club Al Ittihad’s intention to terminate the contract of the team’s striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Saudi newspaper “Okaz” stated that Al Ittihad is heading toward dispensing with the Moroccan striker next summer due to a decline in his level, as the management has already begun searching for a replacement.

En-Nesyri, 28, joined Al Ittihad during the past winter transfer window from Turkey’s Fenerbahce, with the aim of compensating for the departure of Frenchman Karim Benzema to arch-rivals Al Hilal.

En-Nesyri has played 10 matches for Al Ittihad in all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist. “Untrue talk” A source close to En-Nesyri told Kooora in special statements today, Monday, “This talk has no basis in truth.”

He added, “En-Nesyri is a very important player for Al Ittihad, he is a key player in the team, and so far he is delivering at a good level, and his contract runs with the club.”

En-Nesyri is tied to Al Ittihad with a contract until June 2028.

The source continued, “Al Ittihad is going through a dip in form, especially domestically in the Roshn Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup, so there are also rumors about the future of other players in the team.”

He went on, “En-Nesyri enjoys great popularity as he is one of the few players who have scored in the World Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Africa Cup of Nations, so any rumors from Saudi newspapers are picked up widely by foreign media.”

As for whether Al Ittihad’s management has contacted En-Nesyri or his agent regarding the player’s future, the source replied, “No, there is no communication at the moment, and the management has provided the necessary support to the player since his first day with the team.”

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Al Ittihad is going through a major downturn, as it has confirmed ending the season trophyless domestically, while “the Dean” hopes to win the AFC Elite Champions League title to salvage its season.

The Tigers sit sixth in the Roshn Saudi Pro League standings with 45 points after 27 rounds, trailing leaders Al Nassr by 25 points.

The team also exited the King’s Cup at the semifinal stage at the hands of Al Kholood.

Al Nassiri’s teammates are preparing to face UAE’s Al Wahda next Monday in the Round of 16 of the AFC Elite Champions League.