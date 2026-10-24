Mohamed Ouahbi has an attacking surprise in store for Morocco's fans in next November's camp, as the Atlas Lions prepare for two matches against Niger in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Since taking over the technical leadership, Ouahbi has tried several different names up front, among them Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi and Ismaël Saibari. At times, though, he has lacked the attributes of a classic striker.

Al-Ittihad frontman Youssef En-Nesyri has caught Ouahbi's eye of late, according to information obtained by " Kooora ". That has prompted the coach to consider calling him up for next month's camp, with a strong desire to keep Ayoub El Kaabi out of the fold.

Ouahbi wants a centre-forward who thrives inside the penalty area rather than the false nine idea. There is also uncertainty over the fitness of Al-Ain star Soufiane Rahimi, who picked up an injury against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai 48 hours ago.

En-Nesyri has not worn the Morocco shirt once since Ouahbi arrived. His last appearance for the Atlas Lions came at the last Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker has featured in 13 matches across all competitions for Al-Ittihad this season, scoring 7 goals and providing two assists. He has found the net in 4 of his last 5 games for the club in the Roshn League.



