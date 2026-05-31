Exclusive to Koora: Crespo backs a "perfect" Argentine signing for Real Madrid

Argentine Hernán Crespo, the former Chelsea striker, believes his compatriot Enzo Fernández, the Blues' midfielder, would be a "perfect signing" for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are pursuing high-profile midfield reinforcements ahead of next season, a shake-up expected under new manager José Mourinho following a disappointing campaign.

Fernández has already been linked with the Spanish club on several occasions, and he has courted controversy by hinting at his desire to play at the Bernabéu.

Former Chelsea manager Liam Rossiner criticised the Argentine star for comments he deemed disrespectful to the club, given that his contract with the Blues remains valid.

In an interview with Koora set to be published later, Crispo stated: "Enzo Fernández has the quality, character and mentality to play for any club in the world."

"Real Madrid are always on the lookout for players capable of handling the highest levels of pressure, and he falls into that category."

Concluding his praise, the Argentine striker stated, "Despite any difficult spell he may have had at Chelsea, his quality is beyond doubt, and he could shine brilliantly in Madrid."

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