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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Exclusive to Kooora: why was the sacking of Al-Ahli Saudi's coach delayed?

M. Pusic
Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli
Al-Sadd
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
Netherlands
Qatar
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch head coach is on the verge of leaving!

Fury has swept through Al-Ahli's support over the past few hours, sparked by the historic 6-1 thrashing they took at the hands of Al-Shabab in round 12 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The fans turned on the Dutch coach from the stands at full-time, chanting "Pocetic out" to make their feelings about his future crystal clear.

Read also.. An overseas trip reveals the truth about Pocetic's dismissal from coaching Al-Ahli

A close source inside Al-Ahli has told "Kooora" that the clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite will be Pocetic's last chance with the club.

Next matches
ALS

ALS

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

AHL

AHL

Anything short of a win, the source explained, and Pocetic walks. One of the club's own sons would then take temporary charge until a foreign manager arrives in the coming period.

Al-Ahli travel to Qatar's Al-Sadd as heavyweight guests next Monday evening in round four of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Pocetic had already rounded on one journalist after the Al-Shabab defeat, asking him: "Will you leave Al-Ahli?", only to get the reply: "You should be ashamed of yourself".

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