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Everyone expected Hamza Abdelkarim to be the surprise of the season at Barcelona. A young striker who scored, shone in pre-season and was bought by the club for 7 million euros, he has nevertheless played only 12 minutes, prompting the international press to try to find out where the young Egyptian striker has disappeared to.

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French outlet "Foot Mercato" have devoted a report to the Egyptian striker. Viewed last summer as a potentially important player in Barcelona's squad under Hans Flick, Hamza Abdelkarim has since vanished from the football scene in Catalonia.

Last summer, after Robert Lewandowski left Barcelona, many journalists and analysts were convinced Hamza Abdelkarim would have a role in the squad for the 2026/2027 season.

Not as a starter, of course. But plenty expected him to pick up minutes under Hans Flick as a second or third-choice striker.

His pre-season form, after he'd played for Egypt at the World Cup, was hugely encouraging.

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His first months with Barcelona's youth teams went well too, prompting the club's management to activate the purchase clause, worth around 7 million euros in total, at the start of the summer.

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A few months into the season, though, the French outlet says it's clear Hamza Abdelkarim has dropped out of sight. The 18-year-old striker has played just 12 minutes this season, spread across two matches: against Rayo Vallecano at the end of August and against Getafe at the start of October.

That's undoubtedly worrying, especially given the string of heavy defeats Barcelona have inflicted on their opponents. Those games could have given Hansi Flick the chance to rest his strikers and hand the Egyptian some playing time.

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Foot Mercato posed the obvious question: should we be worried? Not necessarily. In the club's eyes, this is part of the player's learning process as he adapts to the highest level.

Hans Flick's coaching staff trust his clinical finishing inside the box and his football intelligence, but they want to nurture him rather than take risks with him.

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Barcelona would rather he progressed quietly in training, alongside the senior players and away from media pressure. The club also want to refine his game to fit Barcelona's playing philosophy.

That's why they ruled out a loan this winter, even though several clubs capable of giving him playing time made offers.

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Make no mistake, there's no problem whatsoever with Hamza Abdelkarim at Barcelona. Quite the opposite: as the Catalan press have explained, the club didn't expect him to reach this level.

Hence the contract extension just a few months after he signed, designed to fend off potential offers.

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Bojan Krkić, the football affairs coordinator responsible for closely monitoring the development of young talent at Barcelona, said : "He will be one of the best strikers in the world. It is hard to find players who have this goalscoring instinct, and we have him here."

Don't expect to see much of Hamza Abdelkarim before the end of the season, then. In the years to come, though, he could become Barcelona's first-choice striker.

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Barcelona see this as a genuine building phase for Hamza, one in which he's learning everything: movement off the ball, counter-pressing, dealing with tight spaces and playing under the pressure of the Camp Nou crowd.

Flick knows full well that rushing an 18-year-old could destroy his talent. He'd rather give him time, so he's fully ready when his real chance comes.